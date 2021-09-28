PERRY TWP. — The Michigan State Police Monday said a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-69 about 3:18 a.m. Sunday, both drivers were killed.
Perry Township Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene near Morrice Road, where MSP said, Battle Creek resident Arthur Moya, 20, was driving his 2012 Ford Escape in east in the westbound lanes. Moya, police said, struck a 2018 Mazda 3 driven by Ryan Laubhan, 32, of Saginaw.
Both drivers, who were wearing seatbelts, were killed on impact. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
The MSP said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Perry Fire Rescue, Perry Police Department, Durand Police Department and Durand Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.