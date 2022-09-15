OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month with a trio of parties at its three centers.
- The Owosso Center (300 N. Washington St. in Owosso) open house runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
- The Durand Center (8618 E. Lansing Road in Durand) open house is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
- The Morrice Center (101 W. Main St. in Morrice) open house is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26.
