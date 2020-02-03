DURAND — The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry distribution will take place Feb. 22.
The pantry will take appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-14. For an appointment, call (855)-288-6704, ext. 7017, and follow the instructions on the answering service.
To receive food, you must have an appointment and live in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon. The distribution will take place at the St. Mary Education Building, 700 Columbia Dr.
