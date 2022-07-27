OWOSSO — Senior Care of Michigan is sponsoring a senior and retiree survival workshop.
This is a free educational workshop on Medicare and nursing homes. This event is open people 50 and older. The workshop will be offered in four towns over a two day period:
n The Owosso workshop will take place in the Flynn Room at the Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. M-21 in Owosso, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
n The Perry workshop will be held at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St. in Perry, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
n The Durand workshop will take place in the council chambers at Durand City Hall, 215 W. Clinton St. in Durand, at 10 a.m. Aug 3.
n The Laingsburg workshop will be held at Victor Township Hall, 6843 E. Alward Road in Laingburg, at 3 p.m. Aug. 3.
Pre-registration is required due to limited seating. To register, call toll free at 1-877-326-6722. For more information, visit seniorcareofmichigan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.