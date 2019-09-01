OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Sept. 1 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers: Closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day
Owosso Center: Free Hearing checks on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon
Durand Center: Site Committee Meeting on Thursday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Tuesday — Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Exercise Class at 10 a.m.; Creative coloring
Thursday — Silver Sneakers Stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday — Exercise Class at 10 a.m.; Free Hearing Checks 10 a.m. to noon; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Tuesday — Low Impact Exercise Class at 1 p.m.; Anyone Can Paint Class from 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday — Matter of Balance class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 1 p.m.;
Thursday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Site Committee Meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday — Low Impact Exercise Class at 10:30 a.m.; Craft day at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Tuesday — Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday — Will bowling at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch
Thursday — Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday –Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, homemade potato salad, fruit, potato chips
Wednesday — Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, blueberry cobbler, corn muffin
Thursday — Chicken strips, steak fries, creamed corn, fruit, muffin
Friday — Rotini pasta bake with ground beef, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread
Durand and Morrice Centers
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, corn, peaches, bread
Wednesday — Macaroni and cheese, cowboy beans with beef, corn muffin, fruit
Thursday — Breaded baked chicken, diced redskin potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Friday — Salisbury steak mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, oranges, roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.