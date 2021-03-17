OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging director Tuesday said the Owosso center will be closed and not delivering home meals from the center until March 22.
According to Director Cynthia Mayhew, the Owosso senior center is closed due to COVID-19.
Mayhew said home-delivered meal clients who do not have alternative meal options should call the Durand Senior Center at (989) 288-4122.
Current clients only may obtain meals through the Durand center. Curbside meals may be obtained in Durand with a reservation.
