DURAND — The Shiawassee County Veterans Day parade is slated to take place in Durand this year.
“We would like to extend an invitation for your organization to join us in celebrating and honoring our veterans during the annual parade,” Police Chief Jason Hartz said in a press release.
The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. Staging will take place at the Durand High School driveway off North Saginaw Street.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will proceed south to Main Street, then east and back north on Mackinaw Street to the high school.
Some units will leave the parade route on the northward march to return to the veterans memorial at the corner of Oakland and Saginaw streets for a ceremony.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, officials warn, the parade still may be canceled. The Durand Parks and Recreation Board will make a final decision Oct. 14.
Groups interested in participating should contact the city at (989) 288-3113.
