VERNON — Following a brief hiatus, the Durand Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry has reopened and is ready to provide temporary food assistance.
The pantry is located inside the First United Methodist Church in Vernon, 202 E. Main St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
The only requirement for assistance is a valid form of identification proving residence in Bancroft, Byron, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon.
Durand Loaves & Fishes is supported entirely by the generosity of area individuals, businesses, churches, schools and service groups, is governed by a volunteer board of directors, and is staffed solely by volunteers.
