DURAND — Voters in the city will decide Tuesday whether or not to authorize a new fire and ambulance millage.
The proposal, if passed, will add 1.65 mills to property owners’ taxes for 10 years and generate $104,647.40 in the first year.
According to Durand Fire Chief Nick Spaniola, the city plans to do two main things with the money if the millage is approved: purchase a new fire truck and help fund the city’s ambulance services provided by Mobile Medical Response (MMR).
The first priority would be replacing the city’s primary fire pumper — Engine 602.
“Engine 602 has been in service since 1997, which makes it 23 years old. This truck was set up to be ready to take action in all types of calls. We had a good run with Engine 602, but we are starting to experience minor performance issues which could lead to down time. The city would like to purchase a new truck exactly like 602 so we can keep everyone in the city as safe as possible,” Spaniola said.
Previously, City Manager Colleen O’Toole stressed the importance of emergency services.
“The Durand Fire Department is a major part of our first responder services. Our firefighters are often first on scene and quick to assist our ambulance service provider during medical emergencies,” O’Toole said. “Including fire services in the existing millage will allow the city to continue to support the role the fire department plays in these activities and improve existing training and equipment available to our firefighters.”
Spaniola explained that for city residents, the new millage doesn’t equate to much of an increase in property taxes, but will go a long way for his department.
“If approved this millage would increase the average residential property taxes by about $13.50 a year compared to the current year. It is actually only an increase of 0.30 mils compared to the current millage. Some folks will have higher or lower assessed values but generally speaking the majority of homeowners will see an increase of less than $18 a year.” Spaniola said.
Of the tax of about $104,000, $60,000 is budgeted for the ambulance contract, another $10,000 or so goes to insurance, utilities, admin costs, building repairs (to the ambulance building), etc, and the remaining $34,000 would help cover the cost of a new fire truck payment.
Spaniola also said there is a reason for lumping the ambulance and fire into one millage — potential future cost savings.
“(The fire millage) is rolled in with the ambulance service because we would like to leave open the option to train firefighters as medical first responders in the future. As it is our firefighters are frequently first responders to medical emergencies and with a combined millage we may be able to do more to help prepare them or provide tools to support them in that effort,” he said.
