Judge says jail sentence is chance to turn life around for Durand man

CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to jail and probation for third-degree home invasion Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart.
Stewart told Blake Jones, 21, that due to his prior record, as well as sentencing guidelines, he faced a prison sentence.
“Not a lot of people get to look back and find one moment that changed their life for the better or worse,” Stewart said. “The good news is that you will be one of those people. Years from now you’re going to look back on today and you’re going to see that it changed your life. Whether that’s gonna be a good change or bad change, we don’t know yet. But this is going to be that time for you. I feel compelled both as judge of this community, as a father and as a fellow citizen to give you that chance. What you do with it is up to you.”
Stewart sentenced Jones to one year in jail, which is subject to waiver, and three years of probation. Jones was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 154 days served.
Jones will be released from jail as soon as probation agents can issue him an ankle tether. He is required to complete a GED or adult education program as part of probation.
Jones also has pending misdemeanor charges in Genesee County and Bloomfield Hills that must be settled within 60 days.
Jones’ Shiawassee County sentencing was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, but was delayed so he could be screened for one of the court’s treatment programs.
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh acknowledged his client has had drug issues in the past, but believed a sentence including jail and probation would be appropriate.
“It would give him a chance to turn things around,” Raleigh said.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Jones was screened for one of the court’s treatment programs, but was not accepted. However, he asked for a sentence that included treatment.
“I don’t think at this point in time sending him to prison would be appropriate,” Koerner said. “I think he would be appropriate for one of the specialty courts. I’d like to give this young gentleman another chance. He doesn’t have many more left. I hope he takes this opportunity to better himself, to show that he is making serious strides toward his recovery.”
In a short statement before receiving his sentence, Jones blamed his actions on youth and being in a bad crowd.
“I’m not that 17-year-old kid any more,” Jones said. “I’m not a kid any more. Nonetheless, I committed a crime.”
Jones was charged with first-degree home invasion following a September 2020 incident in which he entered the home of an Owosso resident without permission. He was arraigned Sept. 8, 2020, in 66th District Court before former Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Jones has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since his arrest.
He pleaded guilty Dec. 10, 2020. In return for his plea, prosecutors reduced the first-degree home invasion charge to a third degree.
“I’m going to order this transcript of our discussion today and I’m going to put it in the file,” Stewart said. “I hope when we meet again I don’t have to read it to you. If you want an opportunity to save your life, I’ll give you that chance.”
