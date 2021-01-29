DURAND — A steam locomotive with a deadly history in Durand has been sold to a Pennsylvania group that plans to restore and use the engine for tourist excursions.
The city of Jackson, where decommissioned Grand Trunk Western Railroad locomotive No. 5030 has sat on display for many years, recently sold the engine to the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust out of Boyertown, Pennsylvania, for $50,000.
Once the 109-year-old locomotive is restored to working order in an estimated five years, it will go back on the rails.
“I’m all for bringing stuff back like this. It’s cool,” said Richard Craven of Durand, a retired railroader and Durand’s 2015 Railroad Person of the Year.
Michael Boudro, curator of the Michigan Railroad History Museum at Durand Union Station, said Jackson residents probably have mixed feelings about the sale of the 5030, a slightly larger “cousin” to the locomotive No. 5632 on display along Clinton Street near Durand City Hall.
“There’s no current municipality that can afford the cost of restoring a steam engine that’s been sitting dormant since 1958,” Boudro said. “But I’m sad for the people Jackson who are going to part with their railroad history. They might feel betrayed. In Durand, people would be livid.
“On the other hand, can you think of a better fate for an engine that’s been left to its own devices for 63 years? It’s about as fairy tale as you can get, bringing this old engine back to life.”
Locomotive 5030 worked out of the Durand yards for many years before a terrible wreck. On June 5, 1923, the train was headed to Flint for the 67th annual conclave of the Grand Commandery of Michigan Knights Templar.
The special run was commissioned to carry members to the Masonic convention. It was contracted by the DeMolai Commandery No. 5 of Grand Rapids. Specifications required the crew to be members of the Order of Knighthood.
The train left Grand Rapids early in the morning, carrying delegates from that city and Muskegon. It picked up more passengers at Ionia and St. Johns.
About 9:30 a.m., the locomotive came to a split rail at Clark’s Crossing near Durand. The engine and tender left the track and turned over. The derailment caused the second passenger coach to ram into the first car. The rear cars remained upright on the rails.
The derailment killed five people: the engineer, fireman and three passengers. Thirty-two other Knights Templars riding the train were injured.
Killed were Engineer Frank Persall, 40, and fireman Joseph Parker, 35, both of Durand. They were members of Corunna Commandery No. 21 and were buried in a double funeral.
The other Knights killed were Herber Waldron of Ionia, a secretary for the Farmers’ Mutual Insurance Co., and John Erickson, 35, also of Ionia. News vendor Jay Fanning, 45, of Grand Rapids was the fifth victim.
Official investigations showed poor ballast conditions caused the crash. The gravel had been laid 25 years prior and had disintegrated.
After the crash, the locomotive was repaired and continued to chug through Michigan. It made regular trips to and from Jackson. When Grand Trunk retired No. 5030 from service in the 1950s at the end of the steam era, it was donated to Jackson.
At about the same time, Grand Trunk gave Durand No. 5632. Other steam engines were gifted to Grand Haven and Ludington, which received a sister to the Pere Marquette 1225 at Steam Railroading Institute.
“These Pacific-style engines were the workhorses of Grand Trunk for many years,” Boudro said. “They’ve become monuments; they don’t move any more.”
Jackson put the 5030 in R.A. Greene Park, surrounded by a chain-link fence. The iron horse was dedicated Sept. 20, 1958, with a marker proclaiming that “the lonesome wail of her steam whistle is gone but not forgotten.”
The 225,000-pound engine was named No. 100 under Grand Trunk Railway’s old numbering system and served as a passenger train in its early years. In 1928, when several railroads consolidated into Grand Trunk Western, the number changed to 5030, Boudro said.
On Jan. 12, the Jackson City Council approved a plan to sell the engine to the Pennsylvania nonprofit and tourist railroad, with council members saying the city couldn’t afford to do the restoration work on the engine.
The restoration group will reportedly spend an estimated $2 million to put the locomotive back in working order. It must also be moved to Pennsylvania, which will entail building rail lines to connect the engine to a railroad, a Jackson official has said.
“I hope the 5030 will make trips to Jackson again, so residents can ride it again,” Boudro said.
