DURAND — A 64,000-gallon sanitary sewer overflow occurred Thursday at the city of Durand’s wastewater treatment plant, the Shiawassee County Health Department has reported.
The overflow, of partially treated wastewater, started at about 7 a.m. and ended at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Before the overflow, the plant had received 1.86 inches of rainfall.
Officials said the overflow was a result of the severe rainstorm that occurred late Wednesday/early Thursday.
“Sewage overflows only happen when heavy rains or excessive snow melt are experienced,” a health department news release issued Thursday said.
Health officials advised recreational users of the Shiawassee River to avoid full body contact with the water Thursday.
