DURAND — In a unanimous decision Monday night, the Durand Area Schools Board of Education voted to authorize the drafting and submission of language necessary to place a 30-year, $28-million bond proposal on the August 2020 ballot.
The proposal was expected to go before district voters May 5, but amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Shiawassee County opted to cancel the May election.
“Moving forward with the proposal is important because our needs as a district remain the same,” Board of Education Secretary Blair Pancheck said. “The future of Durand Area Schools is very bright. We aren’t losing kids (like other districts are) and our youth sports programs as well as our music programs are growing. This growth requires us to look at facility changes, curriculum support with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and technology as well as what we can also provide our community.”
The proposed bond — developed by a citizens committee — would fund the addition of an auxiliary gym, a 599-seat auditorium, and a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary, as well as district-wide upgrades and repairs.
A second ballot initiative would finance replacing the grass at Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, a $1.6-million cost over 30 years.
If approved by district voters, the measure would raise taxes, according to Superintendent Craig McCrumb; the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $62 more per year.
If district voters also approve the second ballot initiative to resurface Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $12 more per year, or $74 total, McCrumb said.
“(We have needs that) do need to be addressed but we just hope that there will be an opportunity where things have settled down and people will be in a more stable position and have more clarity with how things are going to be by August,” McCrumb said.
“The vote itself is democracy at its best,” he continued. “If it’s the right time and place, and if there’s enough support, then the community will show up and they will support it. And if there isn’t, if it’s not the right time, then we’ll understand that too and we will continue to be patient. But in the end, our needs aren’t going to go away…We’re just in a wait and see mode to see how things are going to be.”
Proposed upgrades under the bond initiative include the following:
- The construction of an auxiliary gym/practice facility north of Robert Kerr Elementary, featuring a competition-sized court, a weight room and an indoor track
- The construction of a 599-seat auditorium west of the high school gymnasium
- A three-classroom addition at Robert Kerr Elementary, including a specialized Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab for students
- The conversion of existing classroom space into STEM labs at the middle school and high school
- The installation of air conditioning at both Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr Elementary
- Updated lighting, ceilings, cabinetry and flooring at Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr Elementary (as needed)
- A new boiler at the middle school
- Air conditioning control work at the middle school and high school
- Upgrades to computer technology
- Resurfacing of the high school track (pending an evaluation)
- District-wide phone system upgrades to become 911 compliant by 2021
- Updating all facilities to become ADA compliant
