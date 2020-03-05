DURAND — Durand Police Chief Jason Hartz wants people who may drive after drinking or using drugs to know that if they drive in the city there’s an increased chance they will end up behind bars.
“Its springtime and so we’re making sure all the officers are up to date on all their training surrounding the issue. We want everyone to know that we’re going to be out, especially at night looking for impaired driving,” Hartz said.
The Durand Police Department is stepping up enforcement of impaired driving, including the medical and recreational marijuana.
“Visitors to our downtown district can expect to see an increased police presence during evening hours and are encouraged to contact non-emergency dispatch at (989) 743-9111 if they suspect someone of impaired driving. The department will simultaneously be increasing enforcement related to liquor license regulations in the coming weeks,” city officials said in a press release.
Liquor license enforcement activities within the city could include stings to ensure businesses aren’t selling alcohol to minors.
In conjunction with the increased enforcement, the Durand Police Department will conduct an interactive presentation on the dangers of impaired driving at Durand High School.
On March 26, Durand High School resource officer Jamie Alderman will present an all-day program on impaired driving that will feature a cart driving course on which students will put on “drunk goggles” to simulate drunken driving.
She will conduct field sobriety tests using the goggles, provide information on texting and driving, and host an open Q&A time.
“With prom season right around the corner students are reminded that there is a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking or marijuana use and driving,” the city press release said.
Hartz said the timing of the programs is aimed at high school students.
“These are young kids, many of whom are first-time drivers, so it’s important to get in and talk to them about the dangers of impaired driving now. It’s a proactive measure we do in our schools to try to educate kids who aren’t old enough to legally drink but still do dumb stuff because they’re young. We just want them to know how dangerous it can be for themselves and for everybody else,” Hartz said.
