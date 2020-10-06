DURAND — All five of the open seats on the Durand City Council are contested Nov. 3, with four challengers vying against five incumbents.
For the two open four-year seats in Precinct I, challenger Matt Schaefer is up against incumbent Durand mayor and council member Deborah Doyle and council member Brian Boggs.
For the two open four-year seats in Precinct II, incumbents Jeffrey Brands and John Matejewski are taking on challengers Patrick O’Connor and Paul Tullar.
For the single open two-year, at-large vacancy, challenger David Hildebrandt is going up against incumbent Rich Folaron.
All of Durand’s seven council seats are nonpartisan. Only the seats of council members Constance Cobley, Precinct I, and Ken McDonough, Precinct II, are not up for reelection Nov. 3.
The Argus-Press asked each candidate by email for brief biographical information and answers to the same questions. What follows are the candidates’ responses, grouped by precincts and listed in alphabetical order.
Precinct I
Three candidates, two open seats
Brian Boggs
Boggs, 35, has served for 17 years on the council, including 10 as mayor pro tem. He also has served on numerous state and local boards. His professional experience includes his current position as the administrator for Shiawassee County, and as a professor of public policy, teaching students about becoming city managers, county administrators and school superintendents.
Boggs’ education includes earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Michigan-Flint, a law degree from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and doctorate in policy and administration from Michigan State University.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“There are three challenges facing the city of Durand. First, continuing to manage the multi-million dollar finances and debt of the city while continuing to provide key services to the community. Second, continuing to have a robust street reconstruction plan that is paid for — thus far, I have worked to reconstruct 43 streets. Third, continuing economic development in the city to create jobs in the area while developing a strong tax base to lower residential taxes and water/sewer rates.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“What makes me the best candidate is my strong leadership skills in public finance and governance. I have 17 years of experience on the Durand City Council in leadership roles, but also I teach people how to be city managers, county administrator and school superintendents across the state. It is a combination of my experience in Durand, but also my professional expertise in the field that allows me to continue to advance the city of Durand. Further, as the county administrator, I am able to work closely at multiple levels of government to serve the citizens of Durand.”
Deborah Doyle
Doyle currently serves as mayor. She has been an elected official for more than 32 years — nearly half that time as mayor. She also serves on the city’s planning commission and the downtown development authority.
Her work history was mostly in drafting, at the drawing board and later the computer. She was certified in CADAM, computer-aided design and manufacturing at Lansing Community College. Presently, Doyle concentrates on art and design work.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“I am proud of the accomplishments of the city council and staff. We have been lowering our millage, keeping a healthy financial condition, while still maintaining services and adding new events. The street program has resulted in new surface on over 60 percent of our streets. Several projects were impacted this year by the COVID crisis, but currently we expect them to commence again soon.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
Doyle has served as the resident artist for the city’s state champion Durand Marching Railroaders, Durand Rotary Club president and for 20 years on the Shiawassee County 911/Central Dispatch board. She is a former Michigan Municipal League president, Elected Officials Academy board member (also the first graduate of the fourth level of the Academy program) and has been an active member of multiple league committees. She currently serves on the MML worker’s compensation board. Doyle was awarded an MML honorary life membership in 2012 and this year won the Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award.
Matt Schaefer
Schaefer, 27, has served on the Durand Parks and Recreation Committee for more than a year, including as committee secretary for the past two months.
His professional experience includes working as a firefighter/EMT. He is a firefighter for the city of Durand, and an EMT at Perry Fire Rescue. He is currently taking paramedic classes.
Schaefer holds a bachelor’s degree in Germanic languages and literature from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. His college career featured a year of study in Freiburg, Germany.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“I believe the biggest challenge facing the city is stagnation. I have lived here most of my life and not much has changed, at least positively. Businesses and residents have left because the city council has not improved conditions and infrastructure in the city. I would tackle this by providing resources for local businesses, making sure there is high quality yet affordable housing in the city, and most importantly improving our local infrastructure. Currently, the city consistently takes the lowest bid on every project and piece of equipment and this leads to predictably low-quality results.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I believe I am the best candidate for the council seat because I come to the position with fresh ideas and views. Most of our city council members have served for years and very little positive has been done for the town. We need a change and I hope the residents of the city will give me a chance to do that. Just in my time on the parks and recreation committee, I have pushed for positive things for our residents such as a community garden and a dog park. Additionally, I have been involved with the city for years through the fire department, parks and recreation, and working for the department of public works. I know the problems we face and I want to do the hard work that has to be done to fix them.”
Precinct II
Four candidates, two open seats
Jeffrey Brands
Brands, 59, a 30-year resident of Durand, has been married for 33 years to Joan Brands. He is the longtime project manager for Creekwood Architecture.
Brand has served for 11 years on the city council, 18 years on the planning commission and six years on parks and recreation. He worked on the city’s master plan committee and the non-motorized plan committee. Brand designed the city’s Veterans Park and “people spot,” designed and helped install landscaping downtown and in Diamond District Park, and is in charge of downtown Christmas lighting. He was named 2018 Volunteer of the Year.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“The issues I see for Durand is the number of rental houses we have in the city and Landlords keeping their properties and unit up to code. We passed a rental inspection ordinance a couple years ago, that has helped but is still a struggle.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I have poured my heart and soul into trying to make Durand a place where people want to be. And I will continue to do that. I have built relationships with other community leaders across the state through the Michigan Municipal League and through my work as a project manager with Creekwood architecture the last 36 years.”
John Matejewski
Matejewski, 73, has served on the Durand City Council for five years. He retired from Buick after 35 years. He holds a high school diploma.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“The biggest challenge I see is growth of the city and new housing. I plan to tackle it by working closely with the city manager to encourage the sale of city owned lots and work on seeking out new businesses.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I’ve been on city council for five years and I attended most meetings for seven years before I was elected. I have served on the parks and recreation board for the last four years, and I serve on the board at my church. I volunteer on several committees for the city and I, along with Jeff Brands am, in charge of putting up the Christmas lights. One other thing that makes me the best candidate for the council seat is that I love Durand and want to continue making a positive difference.”
Pat O’Connor
O’Connor has lived in Durand for 17 years, is married and has two children. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He is a member of the Durand Amvets. He graduated from Mott Community College with a degree in applied science.
He has been involved with several veterans groups. From his military service, he said, he learned about “respect and honor, which I will bring to the council, so the council can be accountable for the decisions being made for the town as a whole.”
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“I see the biggest challenge for the town is the lack of accountability on city council members. Time for change and open our ears and listen to what the people want, not what the council chooses for the town.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“My experience has been holding positions of office in military organizations along with being active in the military. I will bring to city council 100 percent effort on listening to the people and fighting for what they want.”
Paul Tullar
Tullar, 50, has lived in Durand his entire life. He has been the owner of Sub-Zero Insulation in Durand for 19 years, and a regional sales representative for Pepsi for the past 11 years.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“The biggest challenge facing Durand is the lack of leadership and lack of business experience, which I intend to fix, if elected.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“Let me say one thing: I did not wake up one morning and say, ‘I think I will run for city council this year.’ It was only after multiple requests from local residents, because the lack of leadership and business experience from the people that sit on the counsel is why I’m here today.”
Member at-large-two candidates,
one open seat
Rich Folaron
Folaron, 68, has served four years as an at-large Durand City Council member. He represented Durand on the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency for four years, currently as the co-chair.
Folaron has 47 years in law enforcement, including 27 years on the Durand police force as chief of police and patrolman, 12 years as a DARE officer and two years as the Lennon chief of police. He is currently working court security for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
His education includes an associate’s degree in business management from Davenport University, a citizen planner course at Michigan State University, advanced certification in law enforcement management, a DARE officer academy certificate and more than 1,000 hours training through the Michigan Council on Law Enforcement Standards.
What is the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“Durand is growing steadily, but we still need to bring in more businesses and expand housing in our community. To support this, we will continue our projects to update infrastructure and fix all of the city’s roads. These improvements will position Durand to welcome new businesses and encourage housing development.”
What qualities and experience make you the best candidate?
“For the past four years I have represented the citizens of Durand on the city council. For 27 years before then I served as a Durand Police Department patrolman, chief of police and DARE officer, all of which allowed me to work with the public and learn the operations of the city. Durand has been my home for 30 years. I love our community and will to continue to work tirelessly to make it an even better place to live.”
David Hildebrandt
Hildebrandt, 55, has lived in Durand his whole life except when he was in college. He works as a mechanic at Great Lakes Fusion in Vernon Township. Previously he worked at the Durand Department of Public Works for 20 years, including five years as foreman.
Hildebrandt graduated from Durand High School in 1984, and from Northwestern Business College in Ohio.
What is the biggest challenge facing the city of Durand and how do you plan to tackle it?
“I’ve been doing a lot of campaigning, talking to a lot of people. We’ve got to have growth, as far as housing goes. There’s a ton of people asking for subdivisions and industry. They feel our current council members need to be held accountable for their actions, have lost track of people’s needs and doing what they want personally. People are upset.”
What qualities and experience make you the best candidate?
“I’m a people person, born and raised in this town. I know what’s in and above and around the ground in Durand. I know the challenges we face, including the feud with Vernon Township that’s been going on forever. No side is winning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.