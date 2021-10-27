DURAND — Participants can learn how to make bath salts and other personal care products at the Durand Memorial Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The hands-on class for adults and teens is free, but advance registration is required.
Rachel Sadowski, of Dancing Crane Soaps and Sundries, will teach participants how to make body scrubs, lip balms and bath salts from common household ingredients. She will explain which oils are better for different types of skin and samples will be available to take home.
For more information or to register for the program, call the library at (989) 288-3743.
