HOWELL — A Shiawassee County resident was killed in a Friday night crash in Howell Township.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies responded about 6:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Oak Grove Road south of Barron Road.
Police said a 26-year-old Bancroft resident, who was not identified by police, was operating a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was attempting to pass another vehicle. Deputies said the driver lost control and went off the road to the left and into the ditch. The vehicle overturned, striking utility equipment and a tree.
A death notice in today’s Argus-Press identifies Skylar Renee Bryan, 26, of Durand, as the victim of the crash.
Both the driver and a single passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The passenger, who also was not identified by police, sustained minor injuries. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for about two hours.
According to the release, deputies were assisted at the scene by Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.
Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which is under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.
