DURAND — The Durand-based Michigan Christmas Tree Association (MCTA) has been awarded federal money to fund a training program for new and current Christmas tree producers.
Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced $1.29 million in Specialty Crop Block grants, including $77,300 to the MCTA.
“We’re super-excited about it. I think the training program is really going to help the Christmas tree industry and hopefully get more people into growing Christmas trees,” MCTA Executive Director Amy Start said.
The MCTA is partnering with Michigan State University’s Bert Cregg, an associate professor of horticulture and forestry, to develop the training program.
The MCTA will facilitate the grant and MSU will assist with program content, she said.
The training program will aim to teach the basics to beginning or new tree farmers through videos and classroom sessions. Training can help avoid costly mistakes, such as planting trees in unsuitable spots.
“It’s going to be very useful for people wanting to go into the business or people who have started a tree farm and need to train their staff,” Start said. “We’re trying to put people on the right path right from the start.”
There are about 500 tree farms in Michigan, not including farms that devote small areas of land to planting trees, she said.
The MCTA’s stated mission is to be a voice in the state’s Christmas tree industry on behalf of its members, currently 150. That includes presenting a tree to the governor, meeting with legislators regarding industry concerns and participating in media opportunities to give MCTA members greater visibility and voice.
The state’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Specialty Crop Block Grant Program offers federal dollars to support the specialty crop industry and the impacts to the food system due to COVID-19.
The grants focus on marketing, training, certifications, food safety, pest control and plant health for specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and plants and/or flowers.
“Michigan leads the nation in the production of many fruits and vegetables and is second in diversity of our crops only to California,” Stabenow said in a news release.
“Our fruits, vegetables and nursery crops are not only a source of great pride – they are critical to our state’s economy.
“This new support is a big win for Michigan agriculture,” the senator continued. “It will help our farmers keep their competitive edge and continue to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to American families.”
The Durand-based MCTA grant was the only one awarded in the area.
Other recipients include Cherry Marketing Institute in DeWitt ($125,000), Michigan Ag Council in Lansing ($125,000), Michigan Apple Committee in Lansing ($125,000) and Michigan Blueberry Commission in Lansing ($125,000).
“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry was hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19 from farm to fork,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell in a news release.
“These much-needed funds will help our growers and processors continue to innovate and compete for new growth opportunities throughout the food supply chain, both nationally and globally. Michigan grown and made just tastes better.”
