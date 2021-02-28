DURAND — The Durand City Council voted 6-1 Saturday to appoint Cameron Horvath as the new city manager, pending a successful background check and contract negotiations.
Horvath, a professional landscape architect and 2008 graduate of Howell High School, was one of four candidates to interview for the position left vacant by Colleen O’Toole. Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer voted against Horvath’s appointment.
In a separate motion Saturday, council members voted unanimously to select DeWitt Township Community Development Director Brett Wittenberg as an alternate to Horvath, citing his years of municipal experience.
Elishia Hayes, an assistant administrative officer for Humboldt County, California, and Kathryn Beemer, a management fellow with the city of Wayland, were also interviewed for the position. Hayes conducted her interview remotely Thursday via Zoom.
Council member Brian Boggs made a motion to appoint Horvath, saying his knowledge and expertise would allow for a smooth transition.
“I think that he’s someone that will come in and he will engage with staff, he’s not going to turn it upside down on its head,” Boggs said. “He has read all of the material, he has gone through and done the research, he is very comfortable with the engineering projects, he is very comfortable with the infrastructure, he understands the idea of managed growth and I think he’s done more work in preparing for this than anyone else.
“I thought there was something about him in particular that would be a good segue in our community and where we’re going next and where we want to go,” he said.
Schaefer disagreed and recommended the council hire Hayes instead because of her extensive municipal experience, including managing a $500 million countywide budget and $27 million departmental budget.
“Not only is (Hayes) extremely qualified, but she’s willing to move here. She’s willing to move here, uproot her whole family and move to this city without us even paying her to do that. She said she’d take it on herself if it came down to it,” Schaefer said. “I think that would lend to someone who would be willing to stay.”
“It’s hard enough to go from state to state, but I think if someone’s going to jump in, they’ve got to learn our partnerships,” council member Connie Cobley said. “They’ve got to learn who’s in Genesee County, who’s in Clinton County, who’s in Ingham County — you’ve got to know your partners and we don’t have time for someone to learn all the different partners (from scratch) … I think we need someone that knows Michigan right now and I think (Horvath and Wittenberg) know Michigan.”
A subsequent motion to name Hayes as the alternate failed 5-2, with Mayor Ken McDonough and Schaefer supporting the motion.
The move to offer Horvath the city manager post comes as the city council seeks to replace O’Toole, who resigned in November after nearly four years with the city to accept a manager position with the city of Saline. The council appointed Public Works Director Andrew Bisaha to serve as interim manager while the search was conducted.
During Saturday’s interview, Horvath explained part of what drew him to apply for the position was his recollection of his first visit to Durand, a brief stop when he was 16.
“I just remember at the time Saginaw Street had people walking up and down and kids were licking ice cream and people were walking their dogs … It was cool to see that type of activity around here, that was probably back in 2006, but stuff like that sticks out and I want to be a part of it,” he said.
Horvath described himself as a compassionate leader, and emphasized the importance of building relationships in order to accomplish city initiatives. He also pointed to his considerable experience in the landscape architecture, planning, civil engineering, land development and construction industries as a strength.
“I think the experience I’ve had in my career, I’ve really tried to be deliberate in understanding development and municipal processes as a whole,” Horvath said, adding one of his major priorities, if hired, would be to attract people and businesses back to Durand, whether it be through tax incentives or marketing initiatives.
The Michigan State University graduate also acknowledged he’s yet to hold a municipal position in his career.
“I think that could be a benefit,” Horvath said. “I’m no different than a lot of residents, I’m just a guy that works. I happen to know a lot about municipal processes and development, but I can certainly relate to a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.