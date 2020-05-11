OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of May 11.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken salad sub, potato salad, three bean salad, Jell-o with fruit
Tuesday – Ground beef stroganoff, Capri blend veggies, roll, fruit
Wednesday – Chicken ala king, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll
Thursday – Stuffed green pepper, diced red skin potatoes, beets, roll
Friday – Meatloaf, baked potato, baked beans, fruit, roll, chocolate pudding
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, fruit, wheat roll
Tuesday – Stuffed peppers with beef and rice, cucumber salad, fruit, breadstick
Wednesday – barbecue chicken, carrots, potato salad, garlic cheese biscuit, fruit
Thursday – Turkey and Swiss sub with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup, fruit
Friday – Reuben bake with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and rye bread, baked beans, fruit
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule a ride, contact SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information, contact the Owosso center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.