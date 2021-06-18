Gas station robber gets 10 years added to sentence

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Durand man already serving a prison sentence for stealing a car and fleeing police had 10 years added by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Thursday for robbing the Durand Valero gas station with a knife in May 2019.
Jeremy Wiseley, 46, was also ordered to pay court fines and costs and $357 in restitution to Durand Valero. He was credited with 281 days served.
At Thursday’s hearing, Stewart told Wiseley that due to numerous prior prison sentences and his pattern of committing crimes, he was serving “a life sentence in installment payments.”
“This isn’t the first time we’ve spoken,” Stewart said. “My impression of you is that you’re articulate and smart. My question to you then is, how does somebody with those attributes become a robber and do what you do? Again and again and again. I don’t get it.”
Wiseley answered that using drugs and alcohol create a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde personality, and caused him to commit crimes. He apologized to the victim and the community in a statement.
“That’s not an excuse and I’m certainly not trying to justify it, but I think that’s the catalyst for a lot of the actions I’ve done in the past,” Wiseley said.
“That’s too bad because the Jekyll part isn’t a bad guy,” Stewart said before imposing sentence.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted that Wiseley himself had called the crime “heinous,” and asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence.
“He placed the victim in fear by using a knife,” Koerner said. “It’s clear from his record, over the last 25 years, when he’s not in prison, he’s committing robberies. He has a terrible record and I think you should take that into consideration.”
Public Defender’s Office Director Doug Corwin said Wiseley had been honest, and he committed the robbery because he felt trapped. He asked for a guideline sentence.
Wiseley was charged with armed robbery in August 2020 for the Valero robbery, but was already serving a prison sentence.
Court records indicate Wiseley was arraigned Sept. 10, 2020, in 66th District Court before former Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty.
As part of a plea agreement, Wiseley pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unarmed robbery in the latest case, avoiding a potential life sentence.
Wiseley was also sentenced in November 2019 by Stewart to a minimum of six years, eight months in prison.
Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate Wiseley has at least seven prior prison terms dating back to at least 1996, for several robberies, felony firearms, and fleeing/eluding a police officer.
