Spreading the word

DURAND — New Creation Church of Owosso is adding a second location in Durand with the aim of expanding its mission: helping people know God’s love for them.
Establishing the original New Creation Church at 1800 Corunna Avenue in early 2014, the Revs. Brian Keesler and Dana TenBrink — pastor and associate pastor, respectively — plan to renovate and throw open the doors of the new church, 811 S. Oak St. in Durand, in time for candlelit Christmas services.
“We’re not trying to grow our ministry; we’re trying to fulfill the mission we’re passionate about: helping people find Jesus and to know the love of God personally,” Keesler said Friday. “It wasn’t a planning, it was more of a leading. We see a need in Durand and we want to love on people.”
Just about every square inch of the new building — the former home of Bethany Bible Church — will be updated, including lights, carpet, sound, classrooms and the fellowship hall, he said. The cost will be about $350,000.
Before and after photos of the renovation will be featured on the church website, ncconline.com.
Offerings at both churches will be roughly the same, he said. Keesler and TenBrink, for example, will conduct the same Sunday worship services at both churches, with different start times.
Already, New Creation Church is using the new building for special events such as a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Aug. 14. About 30 members of the Owosso church came to help out.
“The community was so receptive and appreciative,” said Keesler, a Durand native. “We’re planning a fall harvest outreach, too, with a bounce house, and a winter coat drive.”
“Everyone made us feel welcome and at home,” TenBrink added. “Our team loves serving. We could feel the love of Jesus. We were just so excited to be able to come and help.”
While other churches are losing membership, prompting mergers and the same pastors to lead multiple congregations, New Creation Church has been growing steadily, even through the pandemic.
“The last 18 months have been so dark and deflating. Fear is running rampant,” Keesler said. “We have found that if we do our ministry in the way Christ did it, people are noticeably changed for the better. They’re enjoying the life God gave us to enjoy. Their friends and family see this, and it’s so contagious.”
In addition, the church is getting the word out by partnering with such community organizations as right-to-life groups, the Pregnancy Resource Center and Homeless Angels.
“We’re getting our light and life out to as many people as we can,” Keesler said. “But a lot of it has to do without assignment, to help people connect with God; to help people connect with a body of believers; and to help them connect with their gift, their purpose, their passion.”
“We view our church as an on-ramp for people. We connect people with their passion, bring their talents and treasure together to create something better,” TenBrink said.
TenBrink and her husband, Art, live in Perry. Their children are Gabe, 17, and Dylan, 14, and MaKenzie Rau, 21. Keesler lives in Owosso with his wife, Abigail, and their children, Ella, 11, and Noah, 9.
The closing of the sale on the new building is set for this week.
“People have to have hope, something to live for and to rally around. God loves them, no matter who they are or what they’ve done,” Keesler said, tearing up. “We have a heart for this community. The gospel will be preached and our commission will be filled.
New Creation Church of Owosso hosts Super Natural Ministries Training Institute, 33 weeks of Bible study. For more information, visit ncconline.com.
