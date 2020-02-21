DURAND — It’s once again time for the Durand Railroad Days Princess contest, sponsored by the Durand Lioness Club and A&R Portraits.
Vying for this year’s title of Durand Railroad Days 2020 Princess are Abbegale Bartholomew, Sophia Proctor, Peyton Allred, Natalie Mogg and Rylie Hutchinson.
Each has secured a sponsor in the Durand area where they are placing a canister to collect votes. Voting begins today and ends March 6. Each cent collected in a contestant’s canister equals one vote. The money raised will go back into the community.
The winner — who will receive a $100 scholarship check, as well as a crown and sash — will be introduced March 13 in the Grand Ballroom of the Durand Union Station.
The 2020 Railroad Days princess will represent the 45th annual Railroad Days Festival May 14-17. The Railroad Days princess will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year.
Candidates this year include:
Sophia Proctor is 8 years old and attends Robert Kerr Elementary. She is the daughter of Michael and Danielle Proctor of Durand and her sponsor is Rajiva Tirtha DDS & Associates.
Abbegale Bartholomew is the 10-year-old daughter of Christina Coleman and Chris Bartholomew of Durand. She attends Robert Kerr and her sponsor is Iron Horse Pub.
Peyton Allred is the 7-year-old daughter of Ryan and Kristin Allred of Durand. She attends Bertha Neal Elementary. Peyton’s sponsor is VFW Post 2272.
Natalie Mogg is the 9-year-old daughter of Jolin Mogg of Durand and Erick Mogg of Owosso. She attends Robert Kerr and Coffield Oil is her sponsor.
Rylie Hutchinson is the 7-year-old daughter of Jonathon and Ashley Hutchinson of Bancroft. She attends Robert Kerr and is sponsored by Stomping Grounds Cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.