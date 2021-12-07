Map charts return to Durand library

DURAND — The “Case of the Missing Map” has been solved, and the hand-drawn map that disappeared in October has returned to the Shiawassee District Library-Durand Memorial branch.
It turns out, the solution didn’t result from the extensive media coverage the missing map received after being taken in October but from a simple sign recently posted in the library’s yard: “Do you know where our map is? Please return it here.”
It was after the two people who took the map — family members — noticed the sign that they returned the historical map Dec. 2, library officials said.
“We are thrilled to have it back,” branch librarian/assistant director Nancy Folaron said Monday. “This is such a unique map — it’s a snapshot of Durand’s history and it would have taken many hours to reproduce it.”
Folaron said when the media coverage and posting the yard sign a few weeks ago produced no results, she was “seriously” doubting she would ever see the map again.
But after the story ended happily, a new note embellished with a heart was attached to the yard sign: “It’s Back! Thank You!”
The 4-by-4-foot map — framed and under a sheet of Plexiglas — was removed from the library wall Oct. 11 after employees discovered a corner of the map had become wet from a leaky wall.
Employees propped the map up against the bench outside the library, 700 N. Saginaw St., while Folaron went to the store to purchase supplies to repair the water damage.
When she returned, the map was nowhere to be seen. Despite the glass and wooden frame, the object wasn’t that heavy. However, it was bulky and would have required more than one person to carry any distance, Folaron believed at the time.
“The people who took the map thought it was being thrown out,” she said. “They thought it was really cool.”
The map depicts Durand in 1913 and features the names of local businesses and some railroad workers’ homes. Resident Jack Smith performed research before drawing the map for Durand’s centennial celebration in 1987.
The day the map disappeared, Folaron called Smith, hoping he had kept a copy, but he had not.
“I said, ‘Please tell me you kept a copy,’” Folaron said, but Smith had not. “It’s a unique look at that time period.”
Smith donated the map to the branch following the centennial celebration, and it has graced an interior wall ever since.
“The library wants to thank all of the news outlets and individuals who shared the story of the missing map,” she said in the release.”There were thousands of Facebook views and shares, and local newspapers and online news sources also spread the story.”
On Sunday, the map was removed from the frame and delivered to a map conservator who is evaluating the scope and cost of restoration.
Although a complaint was filed with Durand police, Folaron said the library never planned to press charges if the map was returned.
“I can definitely say we consider it an honest mistake,” she said.
