VERNON TWP. — Firefighters from four area departments were called to Lakeview Estates this morning after a shed, and then a house trailer, caught fire.
About 6:20 a.m. Vernon Township Fire Department was dispatched for a shed fire in the mobile home development. Venice Township, Durand city and Corunna-Caledonia Township also were called to assist with manpower and tankers.
By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to a nearby trailer.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 7:30 a.m. and Vernon Township reported the scene clear at 8 a.m.
There was no indication of injuries or how much damage occurred to the trailer.
