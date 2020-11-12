DURAND — Members of the VFW and AmVets in Durand conducted a remembrance ceremony on Veterans Day Wednesday with remarks and a gun salute before a crowd of about 30 at the Durand Veterans Memorial.
Officers from Durand VFW Reed-Raymond Post 2272 and Durand AmVets Post 2273 made remarks and said a prayer: VFW Commander Joe Cooney and Senior Vice Commander Mike Patterson, and AmVets Commander Russ Amidon and First Vice Commander Ernie Johnson.
Patterson spoke about the pride the country takes in the courage of veterans, “men and women worthy of greater recognition than mere words.” The speakers all emphasized the sacrifices veterans have made for American freedoms on land, sea and in the air, and the fact that some did not return.
An honor guard composed of eight VFW members gave a gun salute.
Residents gathered, despite chilly temperatures and an uptick in local COVID-19 infections, for the ceremony. Everyone who attended wore a face mask.
Wednesday evening, Durand hosted the annual Veterans Day parade, modified this year because of the coronavirus. It was the city of Durand’s turn to host Veterans Day events, which are rotated among the cities in Shiawassee County.
