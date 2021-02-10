VERNON TWP. — Community members are stepping up to help residents at Lakeview Estates trailer park, 8499 E. M-71, which has been dealing with a water crisis since Saturday.
A crew from neighbor Great Lakes Fusion, Vernon Township Fire Capt. Anthony Karhoff and others have been delivering pallets of bottled water and heat tape to protect pipes in the park’s 160 homes from freezing as a water-testing company works to fix the community well system.
“(Lakeview Estates) is part of our community,” Great Lakes Fusion owner Bryan Marks said. “We try to help out where we can.”
Soon after a cold snap set in Saturday morning, the pressure in the park’s water dropped drastically, possibly because residents over-burdened the system by constantly running their water taps, an attempt to prevent pipes from freezing.
As a precaution, residents have been told to boil water or drink bottled water.
“We’re doing everything we can for the residents,” Lakeview Estates manager Jennifer Durham said. “These things happen, but it’s been a bit much for some of them.”
Durham said she, her management team — and even her husband — have been knocking on doors to find out who has water issues.
They have been taking bottled water, purchased by the park, directly to elderly residents’s homes. On Tuesday, a steady stream of park dwellers picked up bottles in the park office, where donated pallets are stacked high.
Employees from sister trailer parks in the area have been summoned to help. A planned rent increase has been paused in view of residents’ inconvenience over the past four days, Durham said.
Water was shut off completely for several hours during repair work Monday but by Tuesday service had been restored, although at a lower pressure than normal. The boil advisory, however, remained in place.
“A lot of people who live here are upset but stuff like this happens. We’re doing all right,” said a Lakeview Estates resident since 1989, who asked not to be identified. “Everything’s working now, but it’s very slow.”
“We’re going to make sure there’s heat tape on pipes on every resident’s home,” Lakeview Estates owner Matt Ricciardella said. “We are hopefully putting in a whole new well in the spring.”
Karhoff purchased heat tape with $75 donated by a supportive area resident via Facebook, where he’d posted a call-out for the community’s help supplying water and heat tape.
He also persuaded Home Depot in Caledonia Township to contribute a pallet of bottled water, which Karhoff delivered to the park in his truck.
He said he was prompted to pitch in after receiving a number of phone calls from concerned residents of the park, built in the late 1960s/early 1970s.
“When a friend calls me and tells me, ‘I’ve got a problem and I don’t know what to do,’ I’ll do what I can do,” Karhoff said.
On Tuesday, a crew from Great Lakes Fusion examined drawings of the well system, trying to help figure out the problem. Soon, a company truck arrived with four pallets of bottled water, purchased at Riverside Market in Durand.
Durham said she believes her management team have the crisis under control now, though she is grateful — even a little overwhelmed — by the community’s response.
“I just appreciate everything everyone’s done for us since Saturday morning,” she said.
Ricciardella agreed.
“It’s really nice to see the community’s behind us,” he said. “We won’t forget those things. We want to be a great business for the community, because they’ve been there for us.”
