DURAND — The United States Department of Agriculture this week announced it is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, and part of that money will go to the city of Durand.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” the USDA said in the press release. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”
The USDA is investing in 16 Michigan projects across the state ranging from $14,400 to nearly $17 million.
The largest grant is for the Dickinson County Health Care System, which is receiving a $16.9 million loan to refinance existing debt and purchase additional medical equipment.
The city of Durand will receive a $17,500 grant to purchase a police vehicle. The vehicle will replace an older fleet vehicle that has high mileage, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.