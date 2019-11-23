Sharing a meal with friends

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Some of the volunteers for the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner enjoy the event so much they give up their own Thanksgiving Day meal in order to serve others.
Take longtime volunteer Carol Batterbee of Ovid, whose family celebrates the holiday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day. That’s so she and other volunteers can help with the delivery of meals all over Shiawassee County and then host a dinner at the Shiawassee Council on Aging in Owosso.
“Nobody should have to go without a meal or eat alone on Thanksgiving. That’s why we do this,” said Batterbee, who performs the group’s paperwork and many other tasks. “My own family hasn’t had a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday for many years. We’ve adjusted to that. It’s worth it — this program is very rewarding.”
Anyone who lives in Shiawassee County (or close to its borders) can sign up for a free Thanksgiving dinner by calling the Shiawassee Council on Aging senior centers in Owosso, (989) 723-8875; Durand, (989) 288-4122; or Morrice, (517) 625-4270.
Ideally, the order will come in a couple of days before Thanksgiving, so volunteers can make sure they have enough food and supplies for all. Each delivery recipient can feast on a sealed hot meal consisting of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and a vegetable; roll with butter; slice of pie and carton of milk.
Sometimes recipients get a bonus: a little company. Volunteers, including children who help with home deliveries, often sit and chat with diners for a few minutes, if asked.
The personal interactions with those they are helping make a big impact on volunteers. Volunteer Amanda Cushman said after her children helped deliver meals for the first time, they talked about the experience for nearly a year.
Batterbee — Cushman’s mother — recalled what one woman said as she was handed a meal by a volunteer.
“She said, ‘Honey, would you just sit with me while I eat? I eat all my meals alone,’” Batterbee said. “It’s things like that that get volunteers hooked on this program.”
Prefer to dine at the Owosso senior center, 300 N. Washington St.? Everyone is invited to come in and have Thanksgiving dinner there between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday. A couple hundred people usually attend. Typically, a man shows up and plays piano music.
More and more people are having Thanksgiving meals delivered to their homes or are coming to the dinner, Batterbee said. Last year, 460 meals were served, up from about 200 about 16 years ago, when the program was new.
It takes dozens of volunteers to get the job done, from cooks and bakers to dishwashers, servers and delivery drivers. They start meeting in September.
Many local churches participate, including Gracepointe Wesleyan Church, Church of God-Seventh Day, First Free Methodist Church and Connection Church. They provide volunteers, food and monetary donations earmarked for supplies.
Local businesses pitch in, too, among them Greg & Lou’s restaurant in Owosso Township. Before it closed, Ponderosa restaurant in Caledonia Township supplied dinner rolls every year. Fortunately, D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center owner Dianne Rodgers has pledged to bake this year’s 50-dozen rolls, Batterbee said.
Volunteers represent a large swath of the community, she said. They are young, old and in-between, and include members of participating churches as well as people working off community service hours required by the courts.
Volunteer Dan Harrow is the delivery route director, and his wife, Shellia Harrow, collects donations of money, food and supplies from area businesses. Children not only help deliver meals, they also write Thanksgiving Day cards for all of the meal bags.
The Shiawassee Council on Aging provides kitchen and dining space at the Owosso senior center, and supplies.
Cushman, a member of New Creation church, coordinates the fleet of volunteers who accomplish the holiday mission.
“I definitely think we have an awesome community. People are looking for a way to help, and they just step up. They’re going to feel the love of God,” Cushman said. “This isn’t just about food, but also about loving people that day.”
