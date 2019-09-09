BANCROFT — The Bancroft Historical Society will conduct its meeting at 2 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Community District Library in the Shiawassee Township Hall.
The meeting is for anyone who is interested in finding out more about the work of the organization and for those who might want to donate artifacts or to assist in small projects.
