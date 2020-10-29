DURAND — Federal officials this week announced the city will receive a more-than $2 million loan to fund improvements to its water system.
The loan, which the city applied for earlier this year, is part of a program through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will invest $891 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.
“Upgrading water infrastructure provides a path to economic growth and protects the health and safety of people who live and work in rural areas,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said.
Durand will use a $2.605 million loan for water system improvements. The city has been experiencing numerous breaks along all of the roads included in this project. The water main has reached the end of its useful life, is undersized, and placed too shallow making it prone to freezing in the winter. The project will replace the water main and also close several dead-end loops which will make the water system more efficient.
“This project will fund a replacement of existing water mains within our south side nieghborhood,” City Manager Colleen O’Toole said via email, “including along Vinewood, Perry, John, Nalderette, Hilar and Maple streets, as well as loop the system to provide additional redundancy.
O’Toole said she is unsure how old the water main set for replacement is, only that the area experiences numerous breaks throughout the year.
In addition, the loan will fund some curb and gutter installation in order to aid with storm water drainage in the area, O’Toole said.
The city anticipates going out for bids in December with a contractor chosen by February. Work on the project should begin in about April 2021 and conclude sometime next fall.
“We did look at grant opportunities, but this specific project does not qualify,” O’Toole said. “We are currently pursuing grant funding for residential lead service line replacement in conjunction with this project.”
The city incurred some engineering expenses up front as part of the planning and bidding process, but otherwise there was no match required as with a grant project.
O’Toole said the loan will be paid back over 40 years at a 1.125 percent interest rate. The money will come from utility user fees. However, there won’t be any special assessment or millage to fund the project.
“(The city did not pursue a millage because) we are especially mindful of delivering the highest quality services within an affordable range for residents,” O’Toole said. “It was within our existing or planned capacity to make these loan payments over the next 40 years so it is not necessary to request an increase to property tax rates in order to make the project happen.”
The 220 funded projects — seven in Michigan — will improve rural water infrastructure for 787,000 people nationwide. The projects are being funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
“The scope of this investment is without modern precedent,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen. “Only last month USDA provided $36 million for water and wastewater improvements in nine communities. This is an incredible level of support for our rural residents.”
According to the USDA, the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.
In addition to the Durand loan, other projects funded in Michigan include:
n Vicksburg, in Kalamazoo County, will use an $841,000 loan to replace approximately 2 miles of water main, replace lead and galvanized steel water services on Main Street, and make other improvements.
n Blissfield, in Lenawee County, will use a $1.3 million loan to complete an ongoing wastewater treatment plant upgrade project.
n Lexington, in Sanilac County, will use a $6.922 million loan for sewer system improvements, including: lagoon improvements, sewer lining, one new pump station and two pump station upgrades, a force main and a gravity sewer extension.
n Charter Township of Au Sable, in Iosco County, will use a $1.589 million loan and $4.767 million grant to construct an extension of their sewer. Due to the rise in the level of Lake Huron, residential and commercial users have private septic systems that are failing.
The project would add almost the miles of sewer collection and three lift stations, adding another 185 users. Sewage is treated by Oscoda Township, which has the capacity for these additional users.
n Dowagiac, in Cass County, will use a $10.174 million loan to improve the sewer system. The project includes the replacement or lining of the sewer collection main, manhole replacements, upgrades to lift stations, and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.
n Manistee, in Manistee County, will use an $18 million loan to upgrade the interceptor to a 48-inch standard, construct an above-ground equalization tank, and other improvements at the wastewater treatment plant. This is part of a multi-phase upgrade.
The loans are going to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
