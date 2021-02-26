DURAND — The Durand City Council moved ahead in its city manager search Thursday, interviewing the first of four candidates for the position left vacant by Colleen O’ Toole.
Elishia Hayes, of Humboldt County, California, connected with council members via Zoom Thursday, fielding questions regarding budgeting, economic development, staff relations, her reasons for applying, and her personal strengths and weaknesses.
Council members will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to interview the remaining candidates in person at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 932 N. Saginaw St.
Candidates set to interview for the city manager post Saturday include Brett Wittenberg, community development director of DeWitt Township; Kathryn Beemer, management fellow with the city of Wayland; and Cameron Horvath, a realtor and land planner in southeast Michigan.
The interviews come as the council seeks to replace O’Toole, who resigned after nearly four years in November, taking a manager position with the city of Saline. The city council appointed Public Works Director Andrew Bisaha to serve as interim city manager while the search continues.
Hayes,who has family in Michigan, currently serves as the assistant administrative officer for Humboldt County, population 135,000. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from Humboldt State University.
“What drew me to Durand in particular was the real desire for a city manager who is going to cruise down the streets and talk with the community members and be a friend not just an authoritarian or a figure that sits in an office and delegates out work,” Hayes said. “I would want to get to know the citizens and become somebody that they can trust and rely on.”
With respect to budgeting, Hayes explained she’s responsible for managing a departmental budget of approximately $27 million as well as a countywide budget of nearly $500 million.
“I feel very adept in managing a budget and with the size of your budget, I think I would easily be able to drill down on and dig into it,” Hayes said.
“You’ve got younger kids moving out of the area, there’s a lot of talk about business retention, building up the downtown … I think there’s some opportunity there to leverage some resources,” including capitalizing on grant opportunities, she added.
Hayes described her leadership style as “tough, but supportive,” noting one of her first priorities, if hired, would be to forge relationships with city staff, identifying problem areas and opportunities for growth.
A self-described avid walker, Hayes also expressed a willingness to get out into the community, and go door-to-door to chat with area business owners and community stakeholders about what they envision for the future of Durand.
Hayes said her top goals for the city would be encouraging economic development and increasing walkability.
“I definitely see some opportunities in the city to encourage development opportunities and I enjoy a challenge in my career, so that would be something that I could spend some time learning and growing and tapping resources to improve my skill sets and thereby help the community out,” Hayes said. “I love outdoor spaces and nature and greenery, and I really appreciate in your master plan the goals to make the city walkable — not only is that good for our environment but it’s also good for the mental health of the folks who are using those walkable spaces.”
When asked why she’d be the best person for the job, Hayes touted her progression from secretary to the county administrative officer to becoming the county administrative officer.
“I think that speaks tremendously to my ability to come in, learn tasks, pick up on the political nuances, develop relationships of respect and mutual understanding to be able to solve problems and support my community, my employees and my department,” Hayes said. “I’m very reliable.”
