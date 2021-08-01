DURAND — Kaiya, who turns 2 years old in August, and her family will receive the proceeds from Cruisin’ For a Cure on Aug. 7, put on by the Durand Eagles and Eagle Riders.
For 16 years, the Eagles have raised money through the cruise for area families whose children have cancer. Kaiya, who lives in Chesaning, has spent most of her young life in the hospital fighting ATRT, a rare and aggressive brain cancer.
“Cancer is hard on young children and their families,” said Sally Libby, an Eagle Rider and one of the event organizers. “We try to ease the hardship by giving money to the parents.”
Throughout the following year, as collected funds permit, the family will be reimbursed by the Eagles for expenses related to Kaiya’s illness, she said.
Cruisin’ For a Cure kicks off Aug. 7 with an 8 a.m. donation-only breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs at the Eagles Aerie #3851, located at 5240 S. New Lothrop Road.
Anybody with a car or motorcycle can register between 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for the four-or-five-hour cruise. The cost is $20 per vehicle plus $10 per passenger. The first group of vehicles heads out at 11 a.m. and the last group arrives back at the Aerie at 5 p.m.
Libby said that on the day before the cruise she plans to place a large banner and a bunch of balloons in the front yard of Kaiya’s home.
The house will be one of the cruise stops, with participants signing the banner.
Sadly, Kaiya cannot attend the festivities because of COVID-19 concerns, Libby said.
Other stops include a restaurant and neighboring Eagles Aerie. Cruisers will end up at Sherman’s Irish Pub in downtown Vernon, driving back to the Durand Aerie as one large group, she said.
In addition, a silent auction offering “lots of goodies” will run between Friday night and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Flashback, an Owosso classic rock group, is set to perform on the patio from 6 to 10 p.m.
A pasta chili dinner, costing $8, will be served between 4 and 7 p.m.
The party is also offering 50/50 drawings, raffles, a game called “bug targets” and prizes.
Proceeds from the cruise will be combined with money already raised during last month’s Cancer Benefit Car and Bike Show for Kaiya’s family, Libby said.
The Eagles’ annual benefit for the family of a child with cancer was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID, but it’s back.
“We hope lots of people come out and support the family. They could use the help,” Libby said.
The late Bert Loomis, a founding member of the Durand Eagle Riders who died in a motorcycle crash about six years ago, started the annual fundraiser.
Those who are unable to attend Cruisin’ For a Cure but want to help can mail a check to Durand Eagles Aerie #3851, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road, Durand, MI 48429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.