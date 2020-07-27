DURAND — Durand Area Loaves and Fishes is distributing food to area residents in need.
The only documentation required to receive food from the pantry is legal identification proving residence in Durand, Vernon, Lennon, Byron, Bancroft or Gaines. Loaves and Fishes is located at 201 E. Main St. in Vernon’s First United Methodist Church and is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
As a safety precaution, recipients are asked to announce their arrival by ringing the doorbell and returning to their vehicle where volunteers will greet them, bring their food out and load it into their vehicle for them.
Durand Loaves and Fishes, supported solely by donations, is governed by a volunteer board and is staffed entirely by volunteers.
