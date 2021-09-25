Durand group, anonymous donor benefit educational foundation

DURAND — The 100-plus Women Who Care of Greater Durand Area Sept. 16 donated $11,700 to the Durand Area Schools Education Foundation — and an anonymous donor then matched $10,000 to make the total donation $21,700.
The foundation grants funds to Durand Area Schools teachers and student groups that are not covered by the school district, such as support for student organizations, snacks on testing days, educational supplies, field trips and other enrichment opportunities, presenter Deb Doyle said. Funds are requested by applying for a mini grant.
The foundation was chosen from among three groups to receive to donation through a vote.
Also presenting was Sharon Patsey for Friends of Doyle Knight. Founded in 2017 by Marcia Harris, who passed away in early 2020, the organization has continued to work to honor Harris’ initial vision of honoring all of the Lennon area veterans and build a park for them in the name of their most famous veteran, Doyle Knight.
Mary Warner-Stone presented for Durand Union Station. Durand Union Station was built in 1903. Stone spoke about how the building is a community effort and told about some of the recent improvements that have been made: the security system, inspection and repairs to the pressurized water system, creation of several displays including the Underground Railroad, How Rails are Constructed, History on Railroading in Michigan, and the Evolution of Trains & Engines.
Since its founding, more than $111,000 has been donated by the members of 100-plus Women Who Care-Greater Durand Area.
