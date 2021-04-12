GAINES — Wayne McGuire had just finished unloading topsoil Wednesday evening at his Saginaw Street home. His wife Sandy was moments away from placing a meatloaf in the oven.
Then everything changed.
A crackling noise began to emanate from the couple’s attached garage, and upon opening the adjoining door, black smoke flooded in.
The 78-year-old McGuire, a Durand firefighter for more than 20 years, didn’t even have time to grab his shoes — he yelled to Sandy it was time to go.
“I ran outside and that one side of the garage was all on fire,” Wayne McGuire recalls. “By the time I called 911, it was through the roof.”
The McGuires escaped the fire without injury, unsure of what exactly caused the blaze. The path of destruction left behind, however, is evident.
Sunlight now pours in where there once was a roof, and two vehicles — a Chevrolet Impala and GMC Denali — stand as mere skeletons in what used to be the garage.
Thankfully, the home was insured, but McGuire admits it will take a while for funds to roll in. Additional challenges remain, he said, because only the Impala had full insurance coverage.
The couple is currently staying with family, and in an effort to help them get back on their feet, Wayne’s daughter, Brenda McGuire, has set up a GoFundMe page. Donations can be submitted by visiting gofundme.com/f/help-wayne-sandy-after-their-home-burned.
“If anyone knows my dad, they know he’s always helping others without receiving much, if anything, in return,” Brenda McGuire said. “My dad is my rock and has always been there for me … I’m trying to relieve some of the burden off of him.”
Wayne McGuire served on the Durand Fire Department for 24 years (1971-94), including a decade as chief (1985-94). He also served as Shiawassee County’s mutual aid coordinator for more than 10 years, and was responsible for implementing numerous safety and chemical response training programs throughout the county during his tenure, Brenda McGuire explained.
These days, the 78-year-old does a variety of maintenance work for the village of Gaines, including snow removal, lawn mowing, asphalt patching and tree trimming, among other tasks.
“He never knows when to quit,” Brenda McGuire laughs. “He runs circles around me.”
While fire crews were able to retrieve a number of Wayne and Sandy’s personal items, including some clothing and photos, Brenda McGuire hopes the community can provide some additional support, particularly to help defray some of the cost of replacing the couple’s Denali.
As of this morning, the GoFundMe page has garnered $2,870 in donations.
“It’s amazing,” Wayne McGuire said, his voice heavy with emotion. “There’s been so many people wanting to offer help.”
“I never realized how bad it is when somebody has a fire,” he continued. “I’ve got insurance but it’s still a loss, and until things start kicking in, (it’s tough).”
Nonetheless, McGuire knows things could have been much worse.
“People with no insurance, they’re in serious trouble,” he said. “If somebody gets burned out without insurance I will definitely help them after seeing this.”
For more information on how to help the McGuires, call Brenda McGuire at (269) 953-3545 or email brenda.mcguire@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.