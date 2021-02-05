DURAND — The Durand Planning Commission Tuesday declined to make any formal recommendations to the city council regarding zoning regulations for marijuana facilities, citing a need for further direction from council before continuing discussions.
Commissioners Tuesday also instructed Planner Arthur Mullen, of Wade Trim, to draft an ordinance allowing city residents to own backyard chickens, to be reviewed by the planning commission at a future meeting. Limits on the number of birds allowed per residence, enclosure requirements and necessary setbacks of chicken coops from neighboring property lines were points of emphasis for commissioners during Tuesday’s discussion.
The Durand City Council voted 4-3 to send both topics to the planning commission during its Jan. 4 meeting, citing a need for additional review and guidance. The council is expected to resume the marijuana discussion during its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 1. The planning commission will reconvene at 7 p.m. March 2.
“There is way too much for this group to sit and discuss until we know the will of the council and what they want (with respect to allowing marijuana facilities),” planning commissioner Lindsay Kirchinger said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re going to sit here and spin wheels; I don’t think we’re ever going to get to an agreement with the seven of us this evening because there’s so many variants.”
Planning commissioner Marty Johnson explained there are 20 or so categories of marijuana licenses spanning recreational and medical uses. He requested the council provide clear direction as to what potential uses they would entertain, which in turn would allow commissioners to provide better guidance with respect to zoning.
Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer, who brought both the marijuana and the chicken discussion to the city council at the request of several constituents, admitted he was a bit disappointed in the lack of action by the planning commission Tuesday with respect to marijuana, though he understands where commissioners are coming from.
“The city council has another month at least before we look at this again. I really hope (council members) take that time and do look into the issue, no matter how they plan to vote,” Schaefer said.
For medical marijuana facilities, state law requires municipalities to take action to allow businesses or they are automatically banned. In the case of recreational businesses, if a city does not take action to prohibit them, it automatically opts to allow them. The state currently offers recreational licenses for growing, processing, safety compliance, secure transport, retail and microbusinesses, among other categories.
Durand previously opted out of allowing medical marijuana businesses, and in September 2019, the council voted to place a moratorium on recreational facilities, prohibiting the establishment of said facilities within city limits.
During the Jan. 4 council meeting, Schaefer expressed concerns of the moratorium being too broad because approximately 61 percent of voters in the city approved the ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana in 2018, demonstrating a local interest in the industry.
“We’re losing out on literally tens of thousands — if not a couple hundred thousand dollars — per year in tax revenue and I’m thinking of all of the stuff we could do with it and how little it’s really going to affect anybody,” Schaefer said at the time. “I think things have changed since the moratorium passed in 2019 … I think it’s really time to readdress it and talk about what we might want to do in the future.”
With respect to the chicken issue, City Attorney Matt McKone informed council members in January that the allowance of chickens within city limits would require an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances and its zoning ordinance.
Durand’s rules currently state: “No person shall keep or house any animal or domestic fowl within the city except dogs, cats, canaries or animals commonly classified as pets which are customarily kept or housed inside dwellings as household pets.” Additionally, residents are limited to having no more than “three adult cats and/or dogs or in any residence.”
The city’s zoning ordinance does not specifically address chickens, though currently there are no zoning districts within the city that allow for farming activity.
Planning commissioners Tuesday discussed the idea of allowing a maximum of 10 chickens per residence with no roosters. Commissioners also explored the idea of requiring a 10-foot setback from any chicken coop to the neighboring property line.
Mullen agreed to formulate a draft ordinance based on commissioners’ suggestions, with the draft going before the planning commission for review at a later date.
