VERNON TWP. — The 15-year-old driver of a car was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening after he drove off Durand Road while texting and flipped the car several times.
The driver was southbound on Durand near Goodall Road at about 5:37 p.m. when he went off the shoulder on the west side, over-corrected and then left the roadway to the east, Shiawassee County Sheriff Lt. Cory Carson said this morning.
The vehicle overturned multiple times, resulting in the driver getting pinned underneath the vehicle. The soft ground on which the car rested “surely helped,” Carson noted. The driver suffered injuries to one arm.
The driver took the car without his parents’ permission or consent, Carson said.
The teenager, whose name is not being released because his is a minor, will be cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license and careless driving, Carson added.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Durand Police Department, Corunna EMS, and Vernon Township and Venice Township fire departments.
Emergency personnel were at the scene for more than an hour.
(1) comment
Looks like Junior will not be driving or have use of a cell phone for a LONG time.
