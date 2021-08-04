DURAND — The Greater Durand Chamber of Commerce is conducting a golf cart and ORC decorating contest in September.
The competition takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 along the 200 W. Main St. block in downtown.
Chamber officials said winners will receive gift certificates and other prizes.
