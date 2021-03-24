VERNON TWP. — A fire damaging three adjacent trailers in Country Manor Mobile Home Park was put out by multiple area fire departments Tuesday afternoon.
No one was injured in the blaze, which started at about 12:30 p.m. and spread to three trailers, firefighters at the scene said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cindy Pate, who owned the trailer that was destroyed, said she was laying down for a nap with her 4-year-old grandson, when a neighbor began “banging on her door” and yelling that her trailer was on fire.
“We ran out the door, and we stopped,” Pate said. “The door was already coming off.”
She added that her dog succumbed to smoke inhalation. She said her car, which was parked outside, survived but the key was in the trailer and was lost.
Two other trailers, on each side of Pate’s trailer, had melted siding; one propane tank exploded.
Vernon Road was closed temporarily in the area of the I-69 overpass due to billowing smoke possibly obstructing drivers, an officer said.
Dozens of residents in Country Manor, 5649 Vernon Road, watched the firefighters at work and some took photos.
Several agencies assisted, including Vernon and Venice Township fire departments, Durand city, Corunna-Caledonia Township and Perry Area Fire Rescue Ambulance.
