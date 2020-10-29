DURAND — The St. Mary Outreach food pantry distribution Nov. 11 has been canceled.
For emergency food needs, call (855) 288-6704, ext. 7017, and leave your name and phone number. The pantry will contact you with an appointment time.
People must live in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon to qualify for this distribution.
