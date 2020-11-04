DURAND — Longtime Durand Mayor Deborah Doyle and incumbent Durand City Council member John Matejewski both lost their bids for reelection Tuesday.
In Precinct 1, which had two open four-year council seats, the winners were incumbent Brian Boggs, with 368 votes, and challenger Matt Schaefer, with 363. They edged out Doyle, who had 350 votes.
Boggs, 35, has served for 17 years on the council, including 10 as mayor pro tem. He also has served on numerous state and local boards. His professional experience includes his current position as the coordinator for Shiawassee County, and as a professor of public policy, teaching students about becoming city managers, county administrators and school superintendents.
Schaefer, 27, has served on the Durand Parks and Recreation Committee for more than a year, including as committee secretary for the past few months. His professional experience includes working as a firefighter/EMT. He is a firefighter for the city of Durand, and an EMT at Perry Fire Rescue. He is currently taking paramedic classes.
The new mayor will be selected from among council members during an upcoming council meeting.
In Precinct 2, which had two four-year open seats, incumbent Jeffrey Brands was the top vote-getter, with 381. Challenger Patrick O’Conner took the other seat, with 323 votes. Incumbent John Matejewski fell short, with 312 votes. Challenger Paul Tullar earned 232 votes.
Brands, 59, a 30-year resident of Durand, has been married for 33 years to Joan Brands. He is the longtime project manager for Creekwood Architecture.
Brand has served for 11 years on the city council, 18 years on the planning commission and six years on parks and recreation. He worked on the city’s master plan committee and the non-motorized plan committee. Brand designed the city’s Veterans Park and “people spot,” designed and helped install landscaping downtown and in Diamond District Park, and is in charge of downtown Christmas lighting. He was named 2018 Volunteer of the Year.
O’Connor has lived in Durand for 17 years, is married and has two children. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He is a member of the Durand Amvets. He graduated from Mott Community College with a degree in applied science. Over the years, he has been involved with several veterans groups.
Rich Folaron successfully vied for an open at-large seat on the council, winning 752 votes to challenger David Hildebrandt’s 682 votes.
Folaron, 68, has served four years as an at-large council member. He represented Durand on the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency for four years, currently as the co-chair.
Folaron has 47 years in law enforcement, including 27 years on the Durand police force as chief of police and patrolman, 12 years as a DARE officer and two years as the Lennon chief of police. He is currently working court security for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
All council seats are nonpartisan.
