Durand to consider chicken ordinance

DURAND — The Durand City Council will soon consider an ordinance allowing city residents to own backyard chickens, following a recommendation from the city’s planning commission.
Planning commissioners voted unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday to recommend the finalized ordinance to council. The proposed ordinance would allow for the ownership of up to six female chickens on single-family residential properties 6,200-square-feet or larger. Smaller single-family residential would have to apply for a special land use permit, commissioners said.
No roosters would be allowed under the ordinance.
Ownership of backyard chickens is currently prohibited within the city’s ordinances, though Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer explained in January he believed it was an item worth revisiting. The city council will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
During Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, Mayor Ken McDonough suggested the proposed minimum lot size be changed from 7,200-square-feet to 6,200-square-feet, a move he said would allow “90 to 95 percent” residents to own backyard chickens if they so choose, without having to apply for a special land use permit, a roughly $500 cost.
“I’m not here to make money off of this,” McDonough said. “I’m just here to let people raise chickens.”
Durand’s rules currently state: “No person shall keep or house any animal or domestic fowl within the city except dogs, cats, canaries or animals commonly classified as pets which are customarily kept or housed inside dwellings as household pets.”
Additionally, residents are limited to having no more than “three adult cats and/or dogs or in any residence.”
The city’s zoning ordinance does not specifically address chickens, though currently there are no zoning districts within the city that allow for farming activity.
Schaefer explained in January he knows of a few city residents who own backyard chickens, and noted a handful of other communities, including the village of Vernon, currently allow them.
“I think (the original ordinance prohibiting chickens) was probably written with good intentions,” Schaefer said at the time, “but with this movement of self-sustainability, people being able to make their own food, especially because we live in a low-income area, I think it’s something worth at least talking about.”
According to the proposed ordinance, city residents choosing to own chickens would be required to provide a secure, well-ventilated coop that “meets the minimum space per animal of 4-square-feet per bird, with areas provided for perching/laying.” Residents would also be required to provide an enclosed run outside the coop that measures at least 10-square-feet per bird.
Both structures must be located in the rear yard, and must be set back at least 5 feet from all lot lines and 40 feet from adjacent residential structures, according to the ordinance.
Special land use applications allowing residents to own roosters and/or to own more than six female chickens were removed from the proposed ordinance Tuesday, with planning commissioners noting six birds is more than enough given the small size of single family residential properties in the city.
