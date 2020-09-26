DURAND — Durand City Hall now has new hours of operation.
Beginning Monday, city hall, 215 W. Clinton St., will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with no lunch closure, according to a press release.
The change will result in city hall being open two extra hours each day during peak visitor hours, officials said. City hall was previously open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a one hour lunch closure from noon to 1 p.m. each day.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to offer a more flexible schedule for our local residents, especially during this upcoming election season,” Mayor Deb Doyle said in the press release. “We hope this change will help our staff to better serve resident needs.”
“We understand that city hall needs to adapt to the times,” Mayor Pro Tem Brian Boggs added. “Our priority is to ensure that city hall is open and equipped to meet the needs of all local residents.”
The schedule change will remain in effect through Nov. 6, at which time the city council will consider whether or not to permanently implement the change and/or expand it to include other departments, according to the release.
In addition to the updated hours, city hall will also be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 for voter registration and absentee voting.
For more information, call city hall at (989) 288-3113.
