DURAND — The Durand City Council has approved one of the biggest water/sewer rate increases in at least 20 years, with council members citing lead pipe mandates, needed wastewater plant improvements and the reluctance of previous councils to raise rates sufficiently as reasons for the hikes.
Water rates are spiking about 25 percent and sewer rates about 10 percent, effective July 1, 2022. The new rates affect city residents and the 38 households in Vernon Township that are hooked into the city’s water/sewer systems.
During a special meeting Wednesday, council members voted 6-1 in favor of the increased rates and set a July 1 date for them to take effect. Council member Rich Folaron, who said he preferred incremental increases in January and July, cast the sole dissenting vote.
Council member Jeff Brands said previous utility rate increases of only 3 to 5 percent fell short of covering rising costs and capital improvements, and were a major factor leading to the current substantial rate hikes.
“Now we have to do something. It sucks, but we have to do it,” Brands said. “Our wastewater plant needs upgrading. Who’s going to pay for it? We are.”
Mayor Ken McDonough described the plant as “falling down” and previous councils as unwilling to raise utility rates to fix the plant because they believed it would displease constituents. He also noted that Durand doesn’t receive as much state funding as larger Michigan cities.
Based on usage of 4,000 gallons a month, city residents currently paying $91.27 per month will pay $107.51 per month starting next July. In Vernon Township, township residents currently paying $182.54 per month will be billed $215.02 per month.
The rates include water and sewer usage, as well as “ready to serve” charges to cover systems maintenance. Ready to serve charges are independent of usage charges and don’t change from month to month.
Having a young family himself, Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Schaefer said, he understands how the new rates will affect already tight family budgets.
“As much as I don’t want to raise anybody’s bills … we have a responsibility to maintain the system,” he said, adding that it was important to be completely open with the public about the coming increases.
Schaefer and other council members Wednesday brainstormed ways to introduce the new rates to residents, including town hall meetings, “coffee with council” sessions, wastewater plant tours and written information available at city hall.
“Starting next July gives us time to notify resident’s so it’s not such a big jump,” Schaefer said. “We need to be open and honest and forthcoming about it. We have a lot of people on fixed incomes.”
The rate increases were suggested to council members earlier by an outside financial consultant, based on the amount revenues from sewer and water funds needed to maintain system operations, City Manager Cameron Horvath said.
Although council members agreed that current rates need to go up, several said they aren’t happy about it.
“This is really hard,” council member Connie Cobley said. “It’s hard on young families.”
