DURAND — Two Durand City Council members are calling for each other’s resignation, accusing one another of ethical violations.
During a special meeting Saturday, Durand Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer called on longtime city council member Brian Boggs to resign, accusing Boggs of violating his “oath to protect the citizens and employees of Durand,” in voting no on a proposal to purchase equipment for the city’s fire department in January.
Schaefer said an anonymous source recently informed him Boggs stated “in public and in front of multiple witnesses” he voted against the proposal to purchase Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment for Durand’s fire department during a Jan. 4 meeting because he believes Schaefer is a “waste of space” and because the measure was something Schaefer supported.
Boggs brushed off the allegations as hearsay and declined to resign his post Saturday, reaffirming he voted no on the equipment purchase because no financial documentation was provided to the council ahead of the Jan. 4 meeting. In a subsequent phone call to The Argus-Press this morning, Boggs said he intends to formally call for Schaefer’s resignation during tonight’s city council meeting at 6:30 p.m., citing Schaefer’s involvement as a member of the Durand Fire Department as a clear conflict of interest.
“It is a clear conflict of ethical violation for him to advocate for the fire department and be on it at the same time and then apply for additional command positions inside the fire department, because around or about the time of this issue, he applied for a commanding position in the fire department and that can be seen as a quid pro quo if that’s true,” Boggs said. “In Michigan law, if a city is under 25,000 (people), a fire department member, as long as they are not the chief or in charge of negotiating, can serve on a city council and they’re not supposed to vote on things they have a direct financial interest in.
“Well, just because it’s not a financial interest, Michigan is one of the few states that does not have ethics laws and because we don’t have ethics laws, that doesn’t mean it’s ethical for him to vote on it. It’s still a clear violation of ethics.”
Schaefer clarified this morning that before he decided to run for city council, he applied and interviewed for a sergeant position on the fire department, but was not chosen based on not having enough years of service. Schaefer said he interviewed for the position roughly a year ago, well in advance of his election to the city council in November 2020.
In a subsequent text message to The Argus-Press this morning, Schaefer defended his vote on the equipment purchase.
“As soon as I decided to run (for city council), I contacted current city council members, talked to the current fire chief and spoke to the city attorney because I was concerned about what conflicts I might have,” Schaefer said. “I asked about financial conflicts with voting for pay increases, etc. and was informed that it is not a conflict of interest because it is a government entity, not a private company.”
Schaefer added he recently abstained from a vote on hazard pay bonuses for the fire department, despite having legal clearance to vote on the measure.
“My moral code and ethics are very important to me,” he said. “I am proud of my service to the citizens through my role on the fire department and once again, I’m disgusted that Brian would betray his oath to my coworkers and our citizens.”
On Jan. 4, the Durand City Council voted 5-2 to purchase SCBA equipment, including oxygen tanks, packs, masks and an air compressor, for the city’s fire department, a roughly $140,000 to $160,000 cost fire officials deemed was necessary given existing equipment was approaching its expiration date.
Boggs and fellow council member Rich Folaron voted against the proposal.
“The reason I voted no on (purchasing the equipment) was the same reason I stated in the (Jan. 4) meeting, that because you did not go through the proper channels with the financing, it was not provided to the city council, a fact that was completely and totally pointed out several times,” Boggs said Saturday.
Schaefer said Durand Fire Chief Nick Spaniola had received cost estimates for the equipment, though the final bid documentation was not provided to the city council ahead of the Jan. 4 meeting.
“The estimates were pretty detailed and we were assured nothing had really changed. I think the difference between the final bid and the estimate was less than $100,” Schaefer said.
The Durand City Council convened for a special meeting Saturday inside the Durand VFW Post 2272 to interview candidates for city manager, and it was during the closing minutes of that meeting that Schaefer called for Boggs’ resignation.
“While I don’t care a bit what councilman Boggs thinks of me personally, I find the fact that he would so egregiously betray his oath to the citizens and employees of the city based on a personal grudge to be absolutely disgusting,” Schaefer said during the meeting.
“I’m not going to resign; you cannot have me removed,” Boggs responded. “I have been duly elected by the electorate and just because you are part of the cancel culture that wants to get rid of something doesn’t make it so.”
The Durand City Council will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. tonight. For information on how to access the meeting, visit durandmi.com.
How can Boggs call for a conflict of interest?!?!?! LOL when he sits on council and is the county administrator. Lots of money for him to waste at the county level but can't protect the fire men and women? AWESOME~!
