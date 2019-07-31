SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Three municipalities — the villages of Bancroft and Morrice, and the city of Durand — all have new neighborhood improvement projects in the works, thanks to grants from the state.
The Neighborhood Enhancement grants were awarded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) this week. The MSHDA awarded $1.4 million to 37 different local governments, among them Morrice, Bancroft and Durand.
Bancroft and Durand each received $20,000 and Morrice received $18,989.
According to MSHDA’s press release announcing the grants, “Neighborhood Enhancement Grants require that the projects and activities align with one or more of three core components, including housing enhancements; neighborhood beautification; and/or neighborhood public amenity enhancements. Funded projects should be completed by the end of the year and make a noticeable difference within the community.”
“These grants are awarded to local groups with innovative ideas that address specific needs in their neighborhoods,” Acting Executive Director of MSHDA Gary Heidel said. “The projects selected for grants are highly visible, housing-oriented opportunities that will improve the quality of life for the people living in these communities.”
Bancroft is planning a nearly complete makeover of Bancroft Lions Park, according to Brian Barnum, president of the village. He said the reason the village decided to upgrade the park was because it is “the focal point of the community.”
The village will replace the roof of the park pavilion, complete electrical repairs, install a wind barrier and repair picnic tables. The village will add mulch to several areas, including around the veterans memorial, and adding light to the tennis and basketball courts.
Barnum said the project has to be completed by the end of 2019 to qualify for the grant and he plans to use volunteer labor to help keep costs down.
The village will install a used playground set as well that would have cost $85,000. The set was donated by a school near Jackson that upgraded to a newer set.
Morrice plans to use the $18,989 for upgrades to the Morrice Community Lions Park. In 1976, the Morrice Lions Club established the park. The club turned it over to the village for management and upkeep in 2013.
Village Clerk Karen McGuire said Morrice applied for the grant in April and recently heard the good news.
With the grant, the city is planning to replace old playground equipment, including a jungle gym with newer safer equipment.
“We’d like to get it all done before the cold weather gets here so people will have a chance to enjoy it. We were very excited because the park really needed new equipment. This new stuff should last a long time and people here will be able to enjoy the park that much more now,” McGuire said.
The village is also planning to remove fencing around the baseball diamond in the park and replace it with new equipment and fencing.
Durand is planning to use its grant for improvements to residential housing.
The city is in the process of putting together a micro-grant program for homeowners who have blighted conditions or potential building code violations.
Micro-grants of up to $1,500 will be awarded to a minimum of 12 homeowners. The city wants the homeowners to be low- to moderate-income and, ideally, all of them to be located within the south side neighborhood area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.