Officials say 2020 Veterans Day parade is ready to go

DURAND — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to stop this year’s Shiawassee County Veterans Day parade.
The annual parade, which is moved on a rotating basis among the county’s cities, will take place in downtown Durand, at 6 p.m. Nov. 11, city officials have announced, with safety restrictions in place.
Earlier on the same day, at 11 a.m., members of the Durand Reed-Raymond VFW Post 2272 will conduct a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, at the intersection of Oakland and Saginaw streets.
The public is welcome to attend both events. The parade will operate differently this year because of the coronavirus, Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole said.
“This Veterans Day parade will be a somewhat shorter and more vehicle-centric event than in past years due to COVID restrictions,” O’Toole said in an email. “Per Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regulations, attendees along the parade route will be asked to spread out so that there are fewer than 30 people per 1,000 square feet.
“Additionally, all attendees must wear a face covering except those specifically exempted by the MDHHS rules such as children under 5 and those who are medically unable to tolerate a mask.
“Despite everything going on,” O’Toole continued, “Mayor (Deborah) Doyle, Chief (Jason) Hartz, and myself still feel it is important that we take the time to honor the service of America’s veterans in a safe and thoughtful manner. We encourage attendees of the event to be mindful of state regulations and work with us to ensure the well-being of all participants.”
Hartz added that no candy will be tossed out to children along the parade route this year.
Already about 12 organizations have signed up to participate in the parade, Hartz said, and more are welcome. Those interested are invited to contact the chief directly, at (989) 288-3113.
Last year, the Veterans Day parade was canceled because of high winds and snow.
This year, weather permitting, parade staging will take place along the access road at Durand High School. Participants can park in the school lot. The lineup will begin at 5:15 p.m. All parade elements should join the line by 5:50 p.m. to ensure a timely launch at 6 p.m.
When the city of Durand announced the parade last month, it was made subject to possible cancellation because of the pandemic. However, during a meeting Oct. 14, members of the Durand Parks and Recreation Board finalized the plan.
Along with the parade, the morning ceremony at Veterans Park has become an important feature of the day’s celebrations, and members of Durand Reed-Raymond VFW 2272 aren’t canceling due to the virus.
“It’s always important to honor our veterans in any way we can,” said Leo Krupp, Durand post quartermaster. “I don’t think we can cancel this, even with the pandemic, because it’s so important to honor our veterans. I expect there to be a really good turnout.”
