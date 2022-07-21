CORUNNA — A Shiawassee County jury took an hour and five minutes to convict a Flint man of sexually assaulting a then-17-year-old in August 2021, and he now faces a substantial prison sentence.
Remon Humphrey, 27, was found guilty of one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of providing alcohol to a minor. He was acquitted of a separate CSC-3 charge.
Following the jury’s decision, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart revoked bond and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
As Stewart finished speaking, Humphrey said, “I want to appeal this.”
According to testimony from the victim’s friend, Humphrey, his friend and his cousin came to a Durand residence in August 2021 from Flint. The victim and her friend asked Humphrey and his cousin to buy them alcohol, which the two men did. The four then went back to the Durand residence and consumed some of the alcohol.
The victim testified that she became extremely inebriated and lost consciousness, before Humphrey sexually assaulted her. Humphrey’s friend and cousin recorded five separate videos of the assaults. The day following the assaults, the victim had a rape kit performed, before going to the hospital. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was informed and began an investigation.
In a recorded interview with a sheriff’s office detective, Humphrey admitted to drinking with the victim and having sex with her. He was adamant the encounter was consensual and the victim had told him she was 18.
The jury received its final instructions from Stewart before being sent to deliberate. They weighed the case for just over an hour before coming back with the two guilty verdicts.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Graham Leach argued there was no “act of consent” in the various video recordings of the incident, and the victim couldn’t have legally given consent because she was a minor and under the influence of alcohol. He asked the jury for guilty verdicts on all three counts.
Public Defender Doug Corwin said his client had made “out of court statements” to investigators to the effect that the sexual encounter was consensual and Humphrey had been honest during an interrogation.
Humphrey did not take the stand to testify during the two-day trial.
Court records indicate Humphrey was charged by prosecutors in March. He was arraigned before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen and pleaded not guilty.
Humphrey posted a $15,000 cash/surety bond March 21, and had been free prior to the jury’s decision Wednesday afternoon.
In Michigan, CSC-3 is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. For a first-offense providing alcohol to a minor, the maximum penalty is 60 days in jail and a fine up to $2,500.
