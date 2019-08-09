DURAND — The Durand Memorial branch of the Shiawassee District Library has scheduled two events for children Aug. 13 and 14.
The end of summer reading party will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and crafts and Legos will be available at the Durand Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Ron Loyd, also known as the Bubbleman, will be at the summer reading party with supplies for children to make giant bubbles. There will be other activities including a large catapult, games, food, and more.
Library staff will be at the Durand Farmers Market this week with easy crafts to children to make and take home. There will also be Legos pieces and kits for building. Completed Lego kits will be displayed at the library.
For more information, parents are invited to stop by or call the library at (989) 288-3743.
